Watch live: Emmanuel Macron meets mayors affected by France riots

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Emmanuel Macron meets mayors affected by riots on Tuesday, 4 July.

The French president will talk to mayors of 220 cities that have been affected by violence at the Elysee palace after the fatal police shooting of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk in suburban Paris.

Vincent Jeanbrun, mayor of L’Hay les Roses south of Paris, took part in a march on Monday after his home was hit by a burning car over the weekend.

His wife and one of his young children were injured during the attack.

The meeting comes after children as young as 12 or 13 were detained for attacking law enforcement and setting fires during six nights of violence following the shooting.

Interior minister Gerald Darmanin has said that the average age of the 3,354 people arrested over the past week was 17.

Around 99 town halls have been attacked in the riots.