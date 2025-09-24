Music teacher ‘stabbed in the face by student’ at school

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 14-year-old has been arrested after a music teacher was allegedly stabbed in the face by a student during class in a middle school in northeastern France.

French media reports the teacher was taken to hospital on Wednesday.

Local news outlet Dernieres Nouvelles d'Alsace reported the suspect was arrested soon after the attack, after allegedly initially fleeing the scene.

The suspect reportedly stabbed himself during his arrest and has also been taken to an area hospital, French broadcaster BFM reported.

Security in France's schools has been the subject of intense debate in recent years. In June, then-Prime Minister Francois Bayrou said the government would test adding security gates at schools after a school aide was stabbed during a bag search.

In 2020, the murder of teacher Samuel Paty after he showed pupils caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad in a class on free speech sparked a political uproar.

open image in gallery Elisabeth Borne, France's education minister, said in a post on X on Wednesday that an emergency response unit had been activated to aid students and staff ( Alamy/PA )

Elisabeth Borne, France's education minister, said in a post on X on Wednesday that an emergency response unit had been activated to aid students and staff and that she would visit the scene immediately.

"I strongly condemn the assault of a teacher by a student at a middle school in Bas-Rhin. I express my solidarity with the teacher and the school community," she wrote.

Jacky Wolforth, the mayor of the town of Benfeld where the attack took place, said the school was evacuated and described the incident to reporters as "isolated".

The prefecture declined to comment, and the gendarmerie and the local prosecutor did not immediately respond to requests for comment.