Police in France have shot dead an armed man who set fire to a synagogue in the Normandy city of Rouen, the interior ministry said.

Officers were called to the scene after smoke was seen rising from the synagogue. The suspect was armed with a knife and approaching police when he was shot dead, according to reports.

Interior minister Gerald Darmanin said the armed individual was "neutralised" on Friday morning and thanked officers for their "reactivity and their courage”.

“In Rouen, national police officers neutralized early this morning an armed individual clearly wanting to set fire to the city’s synagogue. I congratulate them for their responsiveness and courage,” the post said.

Firefighters are at the scene and the blaze has been brought under control, a Rouen city hall official said.

Rouen mayor Nicolas Mayer-Rossignaol, speaking at the site of the shooting, said no one other than the suspect was harmed in the incident and his thoughts are with the city’s Jewish community.

He added that the entire city was in shock.

