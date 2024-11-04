At least four wounded by axe in fight on France train
One of the victims had their hand cut off and anothers skull was split open
At least four people have been injured, including two seriously, during a fight involving an axe on a suburban train near Paris, according to a police source.
One of the victims had a hand cut off and another had their skull split open, the source added, asking not to be named. Several people, some of them minors, were involved in the fight that broke out around around 8:00 am (0700 GMT) Monday, the source told AFP.
A spokesperson for the Île-de-France police union told TV network BFMTV that the victims are "extremely young individuals".
Former member of European parliament Gilbert Collard claimed on X that “it’s becoming increasingly crazy and dangerous to survive in France.”
The incident occurred at the Ozoir-la-Ferrière station on the RER suburban express train line, located southeast of Paris. The line runs east-west through Paris and its surrounding suburbs, according to SNCF, the state rail operator.
A warning for travel disruption has been issued. Posting on X, train operator RER E said: “An incident on board the TUVA train currently at the platform at Ozoir station is forcing us to keep the train at the platform.”
