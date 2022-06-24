French unions call for national railway strike over pay

Sud Rail, CGT and CFDT on Friday issued a joint call forindustrial action next month

Joe Middleton
Friday 24 June 2022 13:20
Railway power lines outside the railway station in Bordeaux, southwestern France

Railway power lines outside the railway station in Bordeaux, southwestern France

(AFP via Getty Images)

Unions in France have called for a national railway strike this summer as they demand increased wages, amid rising inflation.

Sud Rail, CGT and CFDT on Friday issued a joint call for industrial action on 6 July.

“Along with workers in France and in Europe, railway workers are sharply hit by exploding inflation, we must act to obtain wage increases,” the unions said in a joint statement.

French railway workers join a growing number of employees in sectors ranging from oil, airports and trucking who have called for pay rises to offset the rising cost of living.

The social unrest is piling pressure on French President Emmanuel Macron and his new government and comes after he and his centrist party lost control of parliament in last Sunday’s election.

His opponents so far have ruled out any form of coalition or pact with his party.

Workers at TotalEnergies’ French oil refineries are striking on Friday. The company said it has taken steps to ensure its network of petrol stations and its clients are sufficiently supplied throughout the weekend.

There has also been disruption in the aviation sector as two days of strikes hit Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport this month, one by security staff and another by airport personnel who say salaries aren’t keeping pace with inflation.

Some Air France pilots are threatening a strike Saturday, warning that crew fatigue is threatening flight security, while airport personnel vow another salary-related strike July 1.

Meanwhile, across the Channel the UK is in the middle of the largest rail strike in a generation in a dispute over pay and conditions.

Workers already walked out on Tuesday and Thursday causing significant disruption to commuters. On Saturday further action is taking place and only a fifth of services will run and half of lines will be closed.

Additional reporting by Reuters

