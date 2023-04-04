For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A passenger train collided with a crane in the southern Netherlands early Tuesday, resulting in derailment and injury to several people.

Earlier it was reported that a freight train had collided with the train, resulting in injuries.

Rescue teams were sent to the town of Voorschoten, between Hague and Amsterdam, where the accident took place.

The local news agencies said that a fire broke out in the rear carriage of the passenger train after the collision. There were at least 50 people on board.

The Netherlands Regio15.nl reported quoting the Dutch Railways that a passenger train probably collided with a crane that was on the track, possibly due to work.

The accident occurred at around 3.35am on Tuesday, according to reports. A rescue operation is underway.

The local emergency services said in a statement they were “focused on rescuing people”.

Three helicopters have also been delegated for rescue at the scene.

The Netherlands has declared it an emergency and authorities said as many as 50 people might have been injured in the accident.

Dutch Railways said in a tweet that all passenger trains between Leiden city and parts of The Hague were cancelled after the collision.