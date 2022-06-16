French senators seek action over Champions League final mess

French senators demanded Thursday that the state recognize responsibility and identify guilty parties behind the chaos that marred the Champions League final last month

Via AP news wire
Thursday 16 June 2022 19:16
France Champions League Final Disorder
France Champions League Final Disorder
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

French senators demanded Thursday that the state recognize responsibility and identify guilty parties behind the chaos outside the national stadium that marred the Champions League final last month.

They also questioned why surveillance video of the scene — in which police pepper-sprayed fans and families — was automatically deleted, and why government officials didn't order it handed over to investigators instead. The fiasco drew worldwide attention to heavy-handed French policing and raised questions about how France manages security at big events.

“The general impression of the unfolding of the Champions League’s final is a lack of preparation, upstream lack of preparedness, lack of responsiveness during the events and questionable management after the events,” Senator Laurent Lafon, leading a commission seeking explanations for what happened, said Thursday.

“The gravity of the events ... requires a response from the state,” he said. He did not name any specific culprits but noted that all those responsible for managing the situation “at some point or another failed,” and that all of them worked for the government.

The automatic deletion of the surveillance video leads to “an impression that there is no one responsible, and since there is no one responsible, there is no one who is guilty,” he said.

Recommended

He and another senator spoke at the Stade de France to sum up the commission’s work so far. They did not directly address the police violence.

A senior government official tasked with issuing a report on what happened said Thursday that security measures should have been adapted as crowds converged. Questioned by the senators, Michel Cadot called for exploring new ways of crowd control at stadiums, such as mounted police and artificial intelligence systems to monitor and predict crowd movements, notably ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The Paris police chief has admitted that the evening was a “failure” but he and the interior minister maintain that police were responding to the presence of tens of thousands of supporters without tickets or with forged tickets near the stadium. Witnesses and Liverpool's mayor have challenged the French authorities' version, and say French authorities are seeking to shift blame.

UEFA is also investigating the incidents, which marred one of the biggest games in world sports. Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in