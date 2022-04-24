President Emmanuel Macron was projected to become the first French leader to win re-election in 20 years, after an exit poll predicted he had comfortably defeated rival Marine Le Pen.

An Ipsos poll gave Mr Macron 58.2 per cent of the vote and Marine Le Pen just 41.8 per cent, a decisive victory despite doubts about his handling of the economy and ability to connect with voters, and despite a lower-than-usual turnout.

Other polls by four major research firms predicted that Mr Macron had won with at least 55 per cent of the vote, compared to at most 45 per cent for Ms Le Pen.

An official in the Macron camp told The Independent, those numbers do not fully take into account tallies in the big cities, where he performed best.

If the projections hold, Mr Macron will become only the third president since the 1958 founding of modern France to win twice at the ballot box, and the first in 20 years, since incumbent Jacques Chirac trounced Le Pen’s father in 2002.

Several hundred Macon supporters gathered in front of the Eiffel Tower, singing the national anthem and waving French and European flags as television stations broadcast the initial projections of his win.

A surge in the weeks before the first of the elections by Ms Le Pen, who inherited her father’s 50-year-old far-right political movement, had spooked European Union leaders, who issued ringing endorsements for the incumbent.

Despite the defeat, the far-right secured more than 40 per cent of the vote for the first time in France. Le Pen was beaten 66 per cent to 34 per cent by Macron in 2017. And her father got less than 20 per cent against Chirac.

Ms Le Pen added: “Tonight’s result is in itself a remarkable victory (for us). Emmanuel Macron will do nothing to repair the fractures that divide our country and make our compatriots suffer.”

She added that she would “carry on my engagement for France and the French”.

It was her third attempt to win the presidency.

Macron, a centrist who oversaw the country during the coronavirus pandemic, is a key player in the ongoing international effort to challenge Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He was propelled to power by voters like 56-year old Isabelle Mayneris.

The Paris estate agent and consultant said she voted for Mr Macron because he has been doing a relatively good job for France.

“I like what he did for young people,” she said, after casting her ballot in central Paris. “No one talks about unemployment any more because he has created so many jobs. Everyone says he’s arrogant. I say he’s intelligent.”

Farewell, not goodbye. Marine Le Pen reacts after her defeat (AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking immedately after the projections were announced on Sunday evening, Ms Le Pen thanked “millions of our citizens have voted for national camp and change”.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte swiftly congratulated Mr Macron.

“I look forward to continuing our extensive and constructive cooperation within the EU and NATO, and to further strengthening the excellent relationship between our countries,” Rutte said on Twitter. Von der Leyen echoed the sentiment.