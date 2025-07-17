French court orders release of Lebanese militant Georges Ibrahim Abdallah

A French court on Thursday ordered the conditional release of a Lebanese pro-Palestinian communist militant after more than 40 years in detention in France.
Georges Ibrahim Abdallah was serving a life sentence for complicity in the murders of two diplomats, one American and one Israeli, in Paris in 1982.
He has been imprisoned in France since his arrest in 1984.
The Paris Court of Appeal ruled Abdallah can be released next Friday on the condition that he leave France and never return, judicial authorities said.