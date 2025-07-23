French skiing federation suspends Olympic medalist Joël Chenal amid sexual harassment allegations

Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 23 July 2025 18:04 BST
France Coach Skiing
France Coach Skiing (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The French skiing federation has provisionally suspended Joël Chenal, an Olympic silver medalist and a former national coach, amid accusations of sexual harassment against minors.

The federation’s move on Wednesday came after French newspaper Le Monde spoke with 12 women over alleged incidents between 2005 and 2021 when they were minors.

Chenal, a silver medalist in giant slalom at the 2006 Turin Olympics, was among the France national team coaches from 2013-17.

“Following the publication today of a new press article providing new information, including the identity of witnesses, and following the initial testimonies gathered by its ethics committee, the president of the federation has decided to open disciplinary proceedings with the immediate provisional suspension of Joel Chenal,” the federation said in a statement.

Le Monde reported that Chenal is the subject of a complaint for sexual assault. The federation said it will join the legal case.

“This demonstrates its commitment to supporting victims, cooperating fully with the judicial authorities and shedding light on these unacceptable events,” the federation said.

Le Monde has said previously that Chenal denies the accusations.

___

AP Sports: https://apnews.com/sports

