Merz spokesperson defends German leader over remarks criticized in Brazil

Chancellor Friedrich Merz's spokesperson denied Wednesday that the German leader meant to denigrate Brazil after visiting the city hosting the U.N. climate summit, defending his stance toward the country following remarks that drew sharp criticism from officials there.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Belem's mayor, the governor of Para state and several lawmakers pushed back against comments Merz made last week following a Nov. 7 visit to Belem. Merz appeared to be trying to put into perspective complaints about the current situation in prosperous Germany, whose economy is struggling to generate growth, in a speech to a trade conference in Berlin.

“We live in one of the most beautiful countries in the world. Last week I asked some journalists who were with me in Brazil: Which of you would like to stay here? No one raised their hand,” Merz said. “They were all happy that, above all, we returned from this place to Germany in the night from Friday to Saturday.”

On Wednesday, Merz spokesperson Stefan Kornelius said that “it is far from the chancellor to comment in a derogatory way about Brazil.” He added at a regular government news conference that Merz had used his short visit to Brazil “very intensively to deepen the excellent relations Germany has with Brazil.”

Kornelius said that Merz's impression of his trip had been “very positive” and “there is no doubt that Brazil is our most important partner geostrategically and economically in South America."

The disputed remark “essentially concerned the wish of the delegation to return home after a very tiring night flight and a long day in Belem,” he said. “When the chancellor says that we live in one of the most beautiful countries in the world, that doesn't mean other countries aren't also very beautiful.”

Asked whether Merz would apologize or whether he saw any damage to relations, Kornelius replied: “No, twice.”