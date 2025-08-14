One dead after hot air balloon carrying 34 passengers crash-lands in Netherlands

One person has died and five others sustained injuries after a hot air balloon carrying 34 passengers crash-landed violently in a meadow in Friesland, northern Netherlands, on Wednesday evening.
Local authorities in Friesland confirmed the incident, stating the balloon "came down quickly around 9 pm and hit the ground hard".
A spokesperson for the Royal Netherlands Aeronautical Association, quoted in local media, attributed the forceful impact to "a sudden gust of wind [that] had caused the balloon to strike the ground forcefully, making the basket bounce and leading to five people falling out".
Police have launched an investigation into the accident.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments