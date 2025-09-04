Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

British girl dies after incident at hotel pool in Canary Islands

Francesca Mae Blease, 11, was found unresponsive in the pool

Eleanor Barlow
Thursday 04 September 2025 16:25 BST
Comments
Francesca Mae Blease was found in a swimming pool in Fuerteventura, the second-largest of the Canary Islands
An 11-year-old British girl died after being found unresponsive in a hotel pool in the Canary Islands, a coroner’s court has heard.

Francesca Mae Blease, from Crewe in Cheshire, was found in a swimming pool in Fuerteventura on 7 August.

An inquest opening on Wednesday heard that Francesca was taken to a hospital in Gran Canaria.

Coroner’s officer Paul Downey said she died on 8 August after being taken off life support.

Coroner Victoria Davies said given there was an unnatural cause of death, it was appropriate for her to formally open an inquest.

A full inquest will be held on 27 January.

Fuerteventura is the second-largest of Spain’s Canary Islands and a popular choice for tourists.

