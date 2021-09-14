AP News Digest 3:35 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES

TROPICAL WEATHER — Hurricane Nicholas makes landfall along the Texas coast, bringing the threat of up to 20 inches of rainfall to parts of the Gulf Coast including the same area hit by Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and storm-battered Louisiana. By Juan A. Lozano. SENT: 860 words, photos, video.

CALIFORNIA RECALL — California s recall campaign is coming to a conclusion, the final day for people in the nation's most populous to vote on whether to remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom a year before his first term ends. California has twice as many registered Democrats as Republicans so if the recall is successful it would be a monumental upset. By Michael R. Blood and Kathleen Ronayne. SENT: 870 words, photos, video. UPCOMING: Polls close at 11 p.m. With CALIFORNIA RECALL-5 QUESTIONS; CALIFORNIA RECALL-EXPLAINER; CALIFORNIA RECALL-GOP FRAUD CLAIMS — GOP pushes unfounded fraud claims before California recall.

BIDEN — While legislators craft the details back in Washington, President Joe Biden pitches his massive domestic spending proposal by visiting a renewable energy lab in Colorado to highlight how his investments in clean energy would help combat climate change. By Alexandra Jaffe and Darlene Superville. SENT: 700 words, photos, video. UPCOMING: 900 words after 5:30 p.m. speech.

LEBANON-CANCER PATIENTS — In Lebanon, where a devastating financial crisis has upended every day life, there are almost no therapeutic drugs to be found. The shortages are threatening the treatment of tens of thousands of people, many of whom have taken to social media and relied on travelers from abroad to secure their medication. By Bassem Mroue and Fay Abuelgasim. SENT: 950 words, photos.

CHINA-US-STRANDED-STUDENTS — Amid tensions between Beijing and Washington, China says at least 500 hundred students have had U.S. visas rejected on security grounds, a policy issued by then-President Trump to block China from obtaining U.S. technology with possible military uses. Students argue it is applied too broadly and fume at what they say is an accusation they are spies. By Fu Ting. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

RUSSIA ELECTION-OPPOSITION — In the months before this year’s parliamentary election in Russia, the authorities unleashed an unprecedented crackdown on the opposition, making sure that the best-known and loudest Kremlin critics didn’t enter the race. By Daria Litvinova. SENT: 1,190 words, photos. With RUSSIA-ELECTION-SMART-VOTING-EXPLAINER — How Navalny election tool challenges the Kremlin; RUSSIA PUTIN ASSAD — Putin and Syria’s Assad hold talks in Moscow on rebel area.

TRENDING NEWS

MET-GALA — Billie Eilish goes full glam in a huge peach ball gown at the pandemic-delayed Met Gala. SENT: 1,350 words, photos, videos.

MET-GALA-INSIDE — Inside Met Gala, where there’s always someone more famous. SENT: 900 words, photos.

CYBERSECURITY-NSO-GROUP-APPLE — Apple fixes security hole reportedly used to hack an iPhone. SENT: 830 words, photo.

JEOPARDY-RICHARDS — “Jeopardy!" begins season with already-ousted Richards. SENT: 320 words, photo.

BRITAIN-OBIT-PRIME-MINISTER’S-MOTHER — Charlotte Johnson Wahl, mother of Boris Johnson, dies at 79. SENT: 100 words.

SCOTTY MCCREERY — Country star Scotty McCreery knows pressure NFL players face. SENT: 770 words, photo.

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

INDONESIA-GRAVES-PHOTO-GALLERY — In a graveyard on Jakarta’s outskirts, portraits of the dead, bouquets of flowers and other mementos serve as reminders of the deadly coronavirus wave that battered Indonesia over the summer. SENT: 410 words, photos. With VIRUS OUTBREAK-THE LATEST.

WASHINGTON

CONGRESS-BUDGET — House Democrats unveil a sweeping proposal for tax hikes on big corporations and the wealthy to fund Biden’s $3.5 trillion rebuilding plan. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

UNITED STATES-AFGHANISTAN — Secretary of State Antony Blinken pushes back against harsh Republican criticism of the handling of the military withdrawal from Afghanistan. SENT: 890 words, photos, video.

NATIONAL

BOSTON MAYOR — Boston is on the cusp of narrowing its field of mayoral hopefuls for the first time to two people of color, possibly both women — a stark change from the unbroken string of white men elected mayor in the city's first 200 years. SENT: 640 words, photo.

GEORGE FLOYD-OFFICERS-CIVIL RIGHTS — Four fired police officers are arraigned on federal civil rights charges in George Floyd's death. SENT: 470 words, photo. UPCOMING: Developing from 11 a.m. arraignment.

NATIVE AMERICAN CURRICULUM — It has been a long-running goal of many Native Americans to have more about their history and culture taught in grade schools. SENT: 680 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

SLOVAKIA POPE — Pope Francis continues his four-day visit to Slovakia, flying to Kosice to celebrate a Byzantine rite Mass, meet with the country’s Roma community and then its young people. UPCOMING: words, photos.

INDIA-TALIBAN — India’s leaders are anxiously watching the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, fearing that it will benefit their bitter rival Pakistan and feed a long-simmering insurgency in the disputed region of Kashmir, where militants already have a foothold. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

JAPAN-US-QUAD — Outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to travel to Washington next week to join three other leaders from the so-called Quad nations at an in-person summit of the grouping. SENT: 330 words.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

AMAZON-PALM CONCERT TICKET — Amazon says it is bringing its palm-recognition technology to the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver and it will be available at other venues in the coming months. By Retail Writer Joseph Pisani. SENT: 300 words, photos.

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Asian stock markets were mostly higher as investors waited for an update on U.S. inflation that has been stronger than expected. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 370 words, photos.

CONSUMER PRICES — The Labor Department reports on U.S. consumer prices for August. By Economics Writer Martin Crutsinger. UPCOMING: 130 words after release of report at 8:30 a.m., then updated, photo.

SPORTS

RAVENS-RAIDERS — The Raiders won an exhilarating and exhausting season opener thanks to a furious rally, a stellar defensive play from Carl Nassib and a perfect play call that produced a 31-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr to Zay Jones that gave Las Vegas a 33-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens. By Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow. SENT: 910 words, photos. With RAIDERS-NASSIB — Nassib’s strip-sack helps Raiders in OT victory over Ravens.

TIM DAHLBERG-BOXING DEBACLE — Making money in boxing means never having to say you’re sorry, except for one boxing judge in Arizona. By Sports Columnist Tim Dahlberg. SENT: 770 words, photos.

HOW TO REACH US

