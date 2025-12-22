Celebrity birthdays for the week of Dec. 28-Jan. 3 includes Gayle King and Denzel Washington

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Dec. 28-Jan. 3 :

Dec. 28: Singer-keyboardist Edgar Winter is 79. TV personality Gayle King (“CBS This Morning”) is 71. Actor Denzel Washington is 71. Drummer Mike McGuire of Shenandoah is 67. Country singer-guitarist Marty Roe of Diamond Rio is 65. Actor Malcolm Gets (“Caroline in the City”) is 62. Political commentator Ana Navarro (“The View”) is 54. Comedian Seth Meyers (“Late Night With Seth Meyers”) is 52. Actor Brendan Hines (“Suits,” ″Lie To Me”) is 49. Actor Joe Manganiello (“True Blood”) is 49. Actor Vanessa Ferlito (“NCIS: New Orleans”) is 48. Singer John Legend is 47. Actor Andre Holland (“Moonlight,” “Selma”) is 46. Actor Sienna Miller is 44. Actor Beau Garrett (“The Good Doctor”) is 43. Actor Thomas Dekker (“Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles,” “Heroes”) is 38. Actor Mackenzie Rosman (“7th Heaven”) is 36. “American Idol” runner-up David Archuleta is 35. Actor Mary-Charles Jones (“Kevin Can Wait”) is 24. Actor Miles Brown (“black-ish”) is 21.

Dec. 29: Actor Jon Voight is 87. Actor Ted Danson is 78. Singer-actor Yvonne Elliman is 74. Actor Patricia Clarkson is 66. Comedian Paula Poundstone is 66. Guitarist-singer Jim Reid of The Jesus and Mary Chain is 64. Actor Michael Cudlitz (“The Walking Dead”) is 61. Singer Dexter Holland of The Offspring is 60. Actor Jason Gould is 59. News anchor Ashleigh Banfield is 58. Director Lilly Wachowski (“The Matrix”) is 58. Singer-guitarist Glen Phillips (Toad the Wet Sprocket) is 55. Actor Kevin Weisman (“Alias”) is 55. Actor Jude Law is 53. Actor Maria Dizzia (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 51. Actor Mekhi Phifer is 51. Actor Shawn Hatosy (“Reckless,” ″The Faculty”) is 50. Actor Katherine Moennig (“Ray Donovan,” “The L Word”) is 48. Actor Alison Brie (“Glow,” ″Community”) is 43. Country singer Jessica Andrews is 42. Actor Iain de Caestecker (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 38. Actor Jane Levy (“Suburgatory”) is 36. Drummer Danny Wagner of Greta Van Fleet is 27.

Dec. 30: Actor Russ Tamblyn is 91. Singer Noel Paul Stookey of Peter, Paul and Mary is 88. Director James Burrows (“Cheers,” ″Taxi”) is 85. Actor Concetta Tomei (“Providence,” ″China Beach”) is 80. Singer Patti Smith is 79. Musician Jeff Lynne is 78. TV host Meredith Vieira (“Today,” ″The View”) is 72. Actor Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary,” “Moesha”) is 70. Country singer Suzy Bogguss is 69. Actor Patricia Kalember (“Sisters”) is 69. Former “Today” show anchor Matt Lauer is 68. Actor-comedian Tracey Ullman is 66. TV host Sean Hannity is 64. Actor George Newbern (“Providence”) is 62. Singer Jay Kay of Jamiroquai is 56. Drummer Byron McMackin of Pennywise is 56. Actor Meredith Monroe (“Dawson’s Creek”) is 56. Actor Daniel Sunjata (“Rescue Me”) is 54. Actor Maureen Flanigan (“7th Heaven”) is 53. Actor Jason Behr (“The Grudge,” ″Roswell”) is 52. Actor Lucy Punch (“Ben and Kate”) is 48. Singer-actor Tyrese is 47. Actor Eliza Dushku (“Dollhouse,” ″Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 45. Guitarist Tim Lopez of Plain White T’s is 45. Actor Kristin Kreuk (“Smallville”) is 43. Singer-guitarist Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers is 43. Singer Andra Day is 41. Actor Anna Wood (“Falling Water,” ″Reckless”) is 40. Singer Ellie Goulding is 39. Actor Caity Lotz (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) is 39. Actor Jeff Ward (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 39. Guitarist Eric Steedly of LANCO is 35. Drummer Jamie Follese of Hot Chelle Rae is 34.

Dec. 31: Actor Anthony Hopkins is 88. Actor Sarah Miles (“The Big Sleep”) is 84. Actor Barbara Carrera (“Never Say Never Again”) is 84. Guitarist Andy Summers of The Police is 83. Actor Ben Kingsley is 82. Singer Burton Cummings of The Guess Who is 78. Actor Tim Matheson is 78. Actor Joe Dallesandro (“The Limey”) is 77. Bassist Tom Hamilton of Aerosmith is 74. Actor James Remar (“Dexter”) is 72. Actor Bebe Neuwirth (“Madam Secretary,” “Cheers”) is 67. Singer Paul Westerberg is 66. Actor Val Kilmer is 66. Guitarist Ric Ivanisevich of Oleander is 63. Guitarist Scott Ian of Anthrax is 62. Actor Gong Li (2020’s “Mulan,” “Memories of a Geisha”) is 60. Singer-actor Joe McIntyre of New Kids on the Block is 53. Cellist Mikko Siren of Apocalyptica is 50. Singer Psy is 48. Drummer Jason Sechrist of Portugal. The Man is 46. Actor Ricky Whittle (“American Gods”) is 46. Actor Erich Bergen (“Madam Secretary,” ″Jersey Boys”) is 40. Musician Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers is 36.

Jan. 1: Actor Frank Langella is 88. Singer-guitarist Country Joe McDonald of Country Joe and the Fish is 84. Comedian Don Novello is 83. Rapper Grandmaster Flash is 68. Actor Renn Woods is 68. Actor Dedee Pfeiffer (“Cybill”) is 62. Actor Morris Chestnut (“The Brothers,” ″The Best Man”) is 57. Singer Tank is 50. Actor Eden Riegel (“The Young and the Restless”) is 45. Bassist Noah Sierota of Echosmith is 30.

Jan. 2: TV host Jack Hanna (“Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild”) is 79. Actor Wendy Phillips (“I Am Sam,” “Falcon Crest”) is 74. Actor Cynthia Sikes (“St. Elsewhere”) is 72. Actor Gabrielle Carteris (“Beverly Hills, 90210″) is 65. Actor Tia Carrere is 59. Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. is 58. Model Christy Turlington is 57. Actor Taye Diggs (“The Best Man,” ″How Stella Got Her Groove Back”) is 55. Actor Renee Elise Goldsberry (Broadway’s “Hamilton”) is 55. Singer Doug Robb of Hoobastank is 51. Actor Dax Shepard (“Parenthood”) is 51. Sax player-guitarist Jerry DePizzo Jr. of O.A.R. is 47. Singer Kelton Kessee of Immature and of IMX is 45. Musician Ryan Merchant of Capital Cities is 45. Actor Kate Bosworth is 43. Actor Anthony Carrigan (“Barry,” “Gotham”) is 43. Musician Trombone Shorty is 40. Singer Bryson Tiller is 33.

Jan. 3: Singer-songwriter Van Dyke Parks is 83. Singer Stephen Stills is 81. Bassist John Paul Jones of Led Zeppelin is 80. Actor Victoria Principal is 76. Actor-director Mel Gibson is 70. Actor Shannon Sturges (“Savannah,” “Port Charles”) is 58. Jazz saxophonist James Carter is 57. Contemporary Christian singer Nichole Nordeman is 54. Musician Thomas Bangalter of Daft Punk is 51. Actor Jason Marsden (“Ally McBeal”) is 51. Actor Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”) is 51. Actor Nicholas Gonzalez (“The O.C.”) is 50. Singer and former “American Idol” contestant Kimberley Locke is 48. Actor Kate Levering (“Drop Dead Diva”) is 47. Actor Nicole Beharie (“Sleepy Hollow”) is 41. Drummer Mark Pontius (Foster the People) is 41. Singer Lloyd is 40. Guitarist Nash Overstreet of Hot Chelle Rae is 40. Actor Florence Pugh is 30.