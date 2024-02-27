Watch live as Emmanuel Macron hosts reception for Qatar’s head of state in Paris

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Emmanuel Macron hosts a state dinner for Qatar’s ruling emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani at the Elysee Palace on Tuesday 27 February.

A ceasefire in Gaza is expected to be discussed by the pair.

Qatar has been playing a key role in ongoing diplomatic efforts to achieve a pause in fighting and the release of Israeli hostages, and this two-day visit to France marks the emir’s first since his accession to the throne in 2013.

Roughly 130 hostages remain in Gaza, but Israel says about a quarter of them have been killed.

Joe Biden gas said a new ceasefire between Israel and Hamas could take effect by the start of next week.

“My national security adviser tells me that we’re close. We’re close. We’re not done yet,” the US president told reporters during a visit to New York on Monday.

However, Israeli and Hamas officials have downplayed Mr Biden’s hopes, raising questions about whether a temporary truce can be implemented before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan begins in March.