Russia‘s state-controlled Gazprom unveiled a major escalation in its energy war with Western Europe on Friday by announcing the Nord Stream 1 pipeline will remain closed indefinitely, a move which threatens the prospect of blackouts and economic turmoil across the continent.

The underwater 1,200km (745 miles) gas link, which runs from under the Baltic Sea near St Petersburg to north-eastern Germany, will stay shut because engineers were said to have discovered an oil leak.

The pipeline, send a maximum of 170m cubic metres of gas each day, had been closed earlier this week but was due to re-open on Saturday.

Gazprom said on social media that the leak was discovered in a vital turbine and had identified “malfunctions”. It did not give a timeframe to re-open.

Friday’s announcement by the Russian gas giant will increase fears that Moscow is weaponising energy because of the Ukraine war, and comes at a time when several European countries have warned of possible gas rationing this winter.

Russia’s Gazprom announces Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Europe to remain fully closed indefinitely (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Early on Wednesday, Gazprom completely halted the flow of gas through Nord Stream 1, in line with an earlier announcement, adding that the stoppage would last for three days.

The company said work was necessary on the only remaining functioning turbine at the Portovaya compressor station at the Russian end of the pipeline, but German officials cast doubt on that explanation.

It was the latest development in a saga in which Gazprom has advanced technical problems as the reason for reducing gas flows through Nord Stream 1 - explanations that German officials have rejected as a cover for a political power play following Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine.

Gazprom said it had identified oil leaks from four turbines at the Portovaya compressor station at the Russian end of the pipeline, including the sole operational one.

The Russian state-run energy company said in a social media post that it had identified “malfunctions” of a key turbine along the Nord Stream 1 pipeline (Getty Images)

It claimed to have received warnings from Russia‘s industrial safety watchdog that the leaks “do not allow for safe, trouble-free operation of the gas turbine engine”.

“In connection with this, it is necessary to take appropriate measures and suspend further operation of the ... gas compressor unit in connection with the identified gross (safety) violations,” the company said.

In recent weeks, Nord Stream 1 has been running at only 20 per cent of capacity.

Meanwhile, U.S. treasury secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday Russia will find it advantageous to sell oil at a price capped by Western countries because otherwise it would have to shut down production, and its ability to restart output would suffer permanent damage.

Yellen told MSNBC in a live interview that the G7’s price cap plan would reduce funds available for Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

“They will do much better economically if they choose to sell into the price cap than if they were to shut in that oil,” she said of Russia.