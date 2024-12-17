Twelve die from carbon monoxide poisoning at Georgian ski resort

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Twelve people, including 11 Indian nationals, have died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at a ski resort in Georgia, police have said.

The incident happened on the second floor of an Indian restaurant in Gudauri, where the victims—all employees of the establishment—were discovered with no visible signs of injury or violence, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs police statement.

Preliminary investigations suggest a generator was turned on in an “indoor area, closed space near the bedrooms” after a probable power outage, leading to a fatal accumulation of carbon monoxide in the enclosed space.

Police have launched an investigation for negligent manslaughter while forensic teams conduct examinations and interviews with individuals connected to the case, to confirm the cause of death. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

The Indian Embassy in Tbilisi stated that it was “committed to providing all possible support” to the bereaved families and was attempting to return the bodies of the 11 Indian nationals.

Gudauri is 75 miles north of Tbilisi, in the Caucasus mountains and is Georgia’s largest and highest ski resort of the Mtskheta-Mtianeti region, approximately 2,200m (7,200ft) above sea level.

Close to the border with Russia, it is becoming increasingly popular with tourists as a cheaper alternative to Europe’s main resorts in the Alps. More than 300,000 international travellers visited the Gudauri resort in 2023, according to a local consulting firm.

Carbon monoxide is particularly dangerous because it is colourless and odourless, making it impossible to detect without the necessary equipment. Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning may include headaches, dizziness, nausea, and confusion.

Gudauri Ski Resort was the site of a horrific chairlift rollback event in 2018, where several people were hurled backwards from an out-of-control lift, resulting in multiple casualties.