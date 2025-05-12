A timeline of the rise and fall of French movie star Gérard Depardieu

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For over half a century, Gérard Depardieu stood as a towering figure in French cinema, a titan known for his commanding physical presence, instinct, sensibility and remarkable versatility.

A bon vivant who overcame a speech impediment and a turbulent youth, Depardieu rose to prominence in the 1970s and became one of France’s most prolific and acclaimed actors, portraying a vast array of characters, from volatile outsiders to deeply introspective figures.

In recent years, however, Depardieu’s illustrious career has been overshadowed by multiple allegations of misconduct. He has been accused publicly or in formal complaints by more than 20 women, but so far only a sexual assault case has proceeded to court. Some others were dropped because of a lack of evidence or the statute of limitations.

In March, the Paris public prosecutor requested an 18-month suspended prison sentence over accusations that he sexually assaulted two women on a film set. A decision is expected on Tuesday.

Here is a timeline of key moments in Depardieu’s rise and fall:

Dec. 27, 1948: Born in Châteauroux, in a modest family of six children. His youth is tumultuous. Depardieu lives close to an American military base and rubs shoulders with small-time hoodlums, smuggling all kinds of goods.

1960s: Depardieu arrives in Paris. He takes acting classes and discovers all the great classics of literature while undergoing therapy to correct his speech difficulties.

1967: Depardieu makes his screen debut in the short film “Le Beatnik et le Minet” and appears in his first stage play.

1972: Features in “Nathalie Granger,” directed by Marguerite Duras.

1974: First big hit in France with “Les Valseuses,” (“Going Places”), Bertrand Blier’s classic farce about two wandering thugs.

1980s: Depardieu becomes the most sought-after French actor. Maurice Pialat casts him in “Loulou,” the highly acclaimed “Police,” for which he won an acting prize at the 1985 Venice Film Festival, and “Under Satan’s Sun,” a provocative tale about a monk’s encounter with the devil which won Cannes’ Palme d’Or in 1987. Depardieu stars in many hits: “The Woman Next Door,” “Jean de Florette,” “The Last Metro,” “Danton," “The Return of Martin Guerre.″

1991: Depardieu receives a nomination for the best actor Oscar for his performance in “Cyrano de Bergerac.” But controversy ensues after Time magazine carries an affirmation by Depardieu that he took part in a rape as a 9-year-old. The movie suffers a bloody nose at the Oscars. Depardieu categorically denies saying he took part in rape. “It’s outrageous at 9 years old or at any age,” he told the French newspaper Le Monde. “Yes, one can say I had sexual experiences when I was very young, but a rape, never. I respect women too much.”

1990s: Depardieu’s career is unaffected in France. He stars in Jean-Luc Godard’s “Hélas pour moi.” Meanwhile, Depardieu reinforces his popularity with mass audiences with the Astérix & Obélix film series.

1998: Depardieu crashes his motorcycle. His blood-alcohol limit is five times the legal level. He escapes with leg and face injuries. The incident was one of several encounters with the law for Depardieu, who also grabbed headlines when he urinated in the aisle of a plane before takeoff on a Paris to Dublin flight, and when he was detained for allegedly driving drunk on his scooter.

1999: Depardieu returns to the French stage for the first time in 13 years as a guilt-ravaged emperor in a murder-mystery.

2000: Depardieu undergoes successful coronary bypass surgery.

Oct. 13, 2008: Death of his son Guillaume Depardieu.

2013: After sparring with his native country over taxes, Depardieu is granted Russian citizenship by Vladimir Putin.

2014: Depardieu plays the leading role in “Welcome to New York,” the film inspired by the life of Dominique Strauss-Kahn, the former director of the International Monetary Fund who was accused in 2011 of sexually assaulting a hotel maid.

2018: Prosecutors in Paris open a preliminary investigation after actor Charlotte Arnould accused Depardieu of raping her at his home. That case is still active, and in August 2024 prosecutors requested that it go to trial.

2023: His wax figure is removed from Paris’ most famous wax museum following negative reactions from visitors over allegations about his conduct with women. The decision to remove the figure from the Grevin Museum followed a TV documentary showing him repeatedly making obscene remarks and gestures during a 2018 trip to North Korea.

2025: Depardieu goes on trial in Paris on charges of sexually assaulting two women on a movie set. He is accused of having groped a 54-year-old set dresser and a 34-year-old assistant during filming in 2021 of “Les Volets Verts.”