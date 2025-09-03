Gerard Depardieu to appeal ruling that he must stand trial for rape

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

French film star Gerard Depardieu will appeal a ruling that he must stand trial on charges of raping a fellow actor, his lawyer says.

The charges stem from two alleged incidents involving actor and former ballet dancer Charlotte Arnould.

On Tuesday, the Paris prosecutor's office confirmed that an investigating judge had ruled that the case should be sent before a court.

No court date has yet been given.

Asked on Wednesday if Depardieu planned to appeal, his lawyer Jeremie Assous told Franceinfo radio: "Of course."

Depardieu, 76, has denied wrongdoing in the case.

Gerard Depardieu during his sexual assault trial earlier in 2025 ( AFP/Getty )

Ms Arnould first accused Depardieu of rape in 2018, saying the assaults occurred in his Paris home on two separate occasions when she was in her early 20s.

Though her case was initially dropped, it was reopened in 2020 and prosecutors requested a trial for Depardieu in 2022.

Ms Arnould has since become a vocal figure in France's #MeToo movement, expressing solidarity with sexual assault victims and demanding accountability in the film industry.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday after the Paris prosecutor’s announcement that Depardieu must stand trial, Ms Arnould wrote: "I think I'm having trouble realising how huge this is. I'm relieved."

Depardieu first rose to prominence in 1974 with Going Places and has starred in scores of French-language movies.

He received an Oscar nomination in 1991 for his performance as the swordsman and poet Cyrano de Bergerac.

In recent years he has been at the centre of a growing number of sexual assault allegations. He has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

In May, he was convicted of sexual assault for groping two other women on a film set.

He was spared prison and was instead was handed an 18-month suspended sentence, a term requested by the prosecution during his trial, and fined €29,040 (£24,420).

The court also called for Depardieu to be registered in the national sex offender database.