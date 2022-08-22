Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Germany: Topless women demonstrate against Russian gas in Scholz protest

Berlin resists calls for full Russian energy embargo as chancellor’s popularity plummets

Rory Sullivan
Monday 22 August 2022 13:54
Comments
<p>The women were painted with the words “gas embargo now” </p>

The women were painted with the words “gas embargo now”

(AFP/Getty)

Topless protesters flanked German chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday to demonstrate against Berlin’s reliance on Russian gas.

Two women, whose bodies were painted with the words “gas embargo now”, staged the protest during an open-day event at the Chancellery in Berlin, where the German leader had been posing for photographs with members of the public.

They were quickly led away by the chancellor’s security team.

Some commentators have criticised Mr Scholz for not taking stronger actions against the Russian energy sector, following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine six months ago.

However, his ruling coalition argues that a full embargo would lead to a severe economic fallout for Germany. Instead, it has indicated that it will phase out Russian oil imports by the end of the year and Russian gas imports by as early as mid-2024.

Recommended

The topless demonstration came at the end of a difficult week for Mr Scholz, who has struggled to maintain public support amid soaring inflation.

The 64-year-old was heckled by crowds in the town of Neuruppin on Wednesday, as he gave a speech about his government’s plans to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

He got into hot water by failing to immediately contradict palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas at a joint news conference in Berlin when he accused Israel of committing “50 Holocausts”.

And on Friday the opposition party in Hamburg accused him of obscuring the truth at a hearing into a major tax scam that took place during his tenure as mayor of the northern port city - charges he denies, instead protesting memory lapses.

To compound these events, a poll released on Sunday found that his approval rating had slipped from 46 per cent in March to just 25 per cent in August.

In total, 62 per cent of Germans think the Social Democratic Party (SPD) politician is doing a bad job, up from 39 per cent five months ago.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in