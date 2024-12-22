Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The youngest victim of the attack on a Christmas market in Germany has been named by his family.

In a heartbreaking social media post, the mother of nine-year-old André Gleißner paid tribute to her “little teddy bear” following the incident on Friday night.

He was one of five people who were killed after a BMW rammed into a bustling Christmas market in the eastern German city of Magdeburg at around 7pm.

Désirée Gleißner wrote on Facebook: “Let my little teddy bear fly around the world again. André didn’t do anything to anybody. He was only with us on earth for nine years. Why you? Just why?”

She added: “You will always live on in our hearts … I promise you that.”

open image in gallery Tributes to the victims are seen outside the Johanniskirche in the eastern German city of Magdeburg ( AFP via Getty Images )

The Schöppenstedt fire department, around an hour’s drive from the city, said he was a member of the children’s fire brigade in Warle.

Saying he “left us much too soon”, the brigade added: “Our thoughts are with André’s relatives, who we also want to support during this difficult time.”

A fundraiser has been set up on behalf of his mother to support his family as they “move through the journey of grief at their own pace”.

It described André as having a “joy for life” and “really looking forward to Christmas” before his visit to the market “ended in unbelievable tragedy”.

Almost €50,000 has been raised so far, with the family friend who set up the GoFundMe page saying the family was “overwhelmed” by the support.

open image in gallery The Christmas market where the attack took place now lies empty ( AP )

Over 200 others were injured in the attack, 41 severely, while another four women were killed.

In the days since the attack, anger has grown over security concerns and previous warnings given to authorities about the suspect.

Local media reported the suspect had shown support for the far-right Alternative for Germany party (AfD), with a Saudi source telling Reuters that the kingdom had warned German authorities about the suspect, who the source said had posted extremist views on his personal X account.

Soon after his arrest, reports began to emerge that the German authorities had been warned of the accused but did not consider him a concern.

A German security source told the news agency that tips sent by the Saudi authorities in 2023 and 2024 had been passed on to the relevant authorities.

Newspaper Die Welt cited security sources as saying that a risk assessment conducted by state and federal investigators concluded the man posed “no specific danger”.

As German chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived at the scene on Saturday, he was met with some angry members of the crowd and heckled.

Mr Scholz went on to pledge government support for those who needed it as he condemned the attack as “barbaric”.