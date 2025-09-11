Almost all German pilots admit to napping during flights, survey finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Almost all German pilots have admitted to napping during flights due to exhaustion caused by staff shortages and overworking, a survey has found.

The Vereinigung Cockpit union surveyed more than 900 of its members and found that 93 per cent had napped on a flight in the past few months.

The union said that 12 per cent admitted to napping every flight, 44 per cent napped regularly, 33 per cent napped occasionally and 7 per cent could no longer count how often they had napped. Just 3 per cent napped as a one-off.

Katharina Dieseldorff, Vice President of the Cockpit Association, said: "Pilots report to us that they complete their missions despite being extremely fatigued. The reasons are tight schedules, staff shortages, and increasing operational pressure.

"Napping has long been the norm in German cockpits. What was originally intended as a short-term recovery measure has developed into a permanent remedy for structural overload.”

The majority of the survey’s participants were from German airline Lufthansa ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The union said that pilots were working in a corporate culture that had ignored the tiredness of its staff, which worsened even more in the summer months.

It said that it had tried to draw attention to the problem for years, along with other unions.

"A short nap is not critical in itself. However, a permanently exhausted cockpit crew poses a significant risk," Mrs Dieseldorff said.

The union mostly surveyed pilots from German airlines, more than half of which were from Lufthansa. It also surveyed 64 participants from Irish airline Ryanair and three from British airline easyJet.

In the context of the survey, ‘napping’ referred to controlled rest periods, the union said, and not sleep during takeoff or landing.

Of those who had admitted to napping, 44 per cent said it was on short-haul flights, and 56 per cent said it was on long-haul flights.

The union said it demanded decisive action from airlines, authorities, and politicians. It has asked airlines to recognise fatigue as a safety factor, better monitor compliance with flight time limitations, and use a science-based Fatigue Risk Management System (FRMS) which is not solely driven by commercial interests.

Lufthansa has been contacted for comment.