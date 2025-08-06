Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Driver fined after being caught doing record speed on Germany’s Autobahn

Limitless speeds aren’t universal on the Autobahn

Ap Correspondent
Wednesday 06 August 2025 11:59 BST
Parts of Germany’s autobahn have no speed limit
Parts of Germany’s autobahn have no speed limit

A motorist was clocked driving at more than 320 kph (199 mph) on the Autobahn west of Berlin, a record high at more than 124 mph above the speed limit, German police said.

The speedster, who was not identified, was caught while racing along the A2 highway near Burg on July 28.

The driver was handed a fine of 900 euros ($1,043), stripped of two points from his driver’s license and banned from driving for three months, the Magdeurg police office said this week.

A roadside radar stand, known as an “Enforcement Trailer,” caught the motorist in a routine check. A reading from its display showed “the highest record speed” of 321 kph, police said Tuesday.

In this May 15, 2013 file photo a traffic sign indicating a speed limit of 120 km/h (75 mph) is pictured at the highway A59 close to Troisdorf, Germany
In this May 15, 2013 file photo a traffic sign indicating a speed limit of 120 km/h (75 mph) is pictured at the highway A59 close to Troisdorf, Germany (DPA)

Germany's famed Autobahn motorways have captured fascination and interest around the world for their lack of speeding limits. German authorities and driving clubs have argued over the years about whether the policy should continue.

Limitless speeds aren’t universal on the Autobahn, though, as parts of the motorway are subject to speed limits. The section of the motorway where the record-breaking driver was caught has a limit of 120 kph (74.5 mph).

There are already speed limits on almost 30 per cent of roughly 8,000 miles of autobahn, imposed to regulate noise near urban centres and reduce safety risks on roads deemed unfit for unlimited speeding.

In 2019 a pol found roughly half of Germans remain opposed to autobahn speed limits.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in