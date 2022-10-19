Germany drafts plans to legalise cannabis
Germany has drafted plans to legalise cannabis.
Under new rules, people over the age of 18 would be able to buy the recreational drugs, though they will only be sold at specific shops with special licences.
Legalising cannabis was a key pledge of the Free Democrats (FDP) and Greens in the 2021 federal election. The coalition of the Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and FDP has highlighted reduction of cannabis being sold on the black market and gangs as one of the key benefits of the legalisation.
The draft plans were leaked to the RND newspaper group on Wednesday after circulating around the government before being implemented for the parliamentary term.
Further changes will allow people aged over 18 to carry up to 20g of cannabis, and the amount of THC - the main ingredient which causes the ‘high’ - will be carefully regulated to ensure it stays within 15 per cent.
People will also be allowed to grow up to two cannabis plants in their homes.
The government also has plans to allow pharmacies to sell cannabis to ensure that legal products are available even in rural areas.
However, any sites which sell cannabis will be carefully selected to ensure they are away from schools and children’s facilities.
