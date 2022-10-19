Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Germany drafts plans to legalise cannabis

People will also be allowed to grow up to two cannabis plants in their homes

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Wednesday 19 October 2022 16:04
Comments
<p>Germany’s health minister drafts plans to legalise cannabis</p>

Germany’s health minister drafts plans to legalise cannabis

(AFP via Getty Images)

Germany has drafted plans to legalise cannabis.

Under new rules, people over the age of 18 would be able to buy the recreational drugs, though they will only be sold at specific shops with special licences.

Legalising cannabis was a key pledge of the Free Democrats (FDP) and Greens in the 2021 federal election. The coalition of the Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and FDP has highlighted reduction of cannabis being sold on the black market and gangs as one of the key benefits of the legalisation.

The draft plans were leaked to the RND newspaper group on Wednesday after circulating around the government before being implemented for the parliamentary term.

Further changes will allow people aged over 18 to carry up to 20g of cannabis, and the amount of THC - the main ingredient which causes the ‘high’ - will be carefully regulated to ensure it stays within 15 per cent.

Recommended

People will also be allowed to grow up to two cannabis plants in their homes.

The government also has plans to allow pharmacies to sell cannabis to ensure that legal products are available even in rural areas.

Health minister for Germany drafts plans to legalise cannabis

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

However, any sites which sell cannabis will be carefully selected to ensure they are away from schools and children’s facilities.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in