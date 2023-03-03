Watch live: Protesters hold Fridays for Future climate change strike in Germany

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as climate activists hold a protest in Berlin, Germany, to demand the government takes tougher action on global warming, particularly in the transportation sector.

The demonstrations are part of a wider global “climate strike” called by the group Fridays for Future, an environmental movement inspired by Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg ‘s protests outside the parliament in Stockholm which began in 2018.

The Free Democrats, the party that controls the country’s Ministry of Transport, has resisted efforts to impose a general speed limit in Germany, as well as phasing phase out combustion engines and reducing road construction.

The party’s pushback has angered coalition partners, the Social Democrats and the Greens, and activists who say they are frustrated that Germany is missing climate targets.

Transport unions, whose members are striking in Germany, have expressed their support for the climate strike.

