Watch live: Protesters hold Fridays for Future climate change strike in Germany

Holly Patrick
Friday 03 March 2023 10:59
Comments

Watch live as climate activists hold a protest in Berlin, Germany, to demand the government takes tougher action on global warming, particularly in the transportation sector.

The demonstrations are part of a wider global “climate strike” called by the group Fridays for Future, an environmental movement inspired by Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg ‘s protests outside the parliament in Stockholm which began in 2018.

The Free Democrats, the party that controls the country’s Ministry of Transport, has resisted efforts to impose a general speed limit in Germany, as well as phasing phase out combustion engines and reducing road construction.

The party’s pushback has angered coalition partners, the Social Democrats and the Greens, and activists who say they are frustrated that Germany is missing climate targets.

Transport unions, whose members are striking in Germany, have expressed their support for the climate strike.

