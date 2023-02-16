Watch live as Cologne kicks off Women’s Carnival

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as celebrations kick off in the German carnival stronghold of Cologne for the start of the so-called Women’s Carnival (Weiberfastnacht).

Streets will be filled with young women and teenagers dressed in colourful clothes for parades.

Weiberfastnacht, a celebration which mostly takes place in the Rhineland, occurs on the Thursday before Ash Wednesday.

It was created as a “women’s carnival”, but is now celebrated by all to mark the start of the carnival season.

Large crowds are expected to attend today’s event, thanks to the absence of restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic.

In Düsseldorf, around 400 workers from emergency services have been put on standby.

Elsewhere, in Cologne around 2,500 police officers are expected to oversee the celebrations.

The city’s popular student district has been fenced off, and spectators have been checked for glass bottles by security guards.

Parties are expected to take place after the carnival.

