Revellers injured after German fireworks show goes wrong
A child was among the injured, with an investigation launched into the fireworks display
At least 19 people, including a child, were injured, four seriously, after a fireworks display went awry at a fair in Düsseldorf, Germany, on Friday evening.
Emergency services and fire crews were deployed to the Rheinkirmes event along the Rhine river, where images showed fireworks exploding dangerously close to the ground.
The DPA news agency reported that a child was among the injured.
Düsseldorf fire services confirmed police are investigating why the fireworks display went wrong.
"Our thoughts are with those affected and their families. We wish all those affected a speedy recovery from the consequences of the accident. We deeply regret the accident," said Peter Dietlmaier, a spokesman.
He added organisers ended the fair early for the day, and were deciding whether to continue the traditional fireworks at next year's event.
Eyewitnesses told German public broadcaster WDR that some rockets flew sideways or detonated low, with a few even landing in the Rhine River. Video shared on social media shows explosions lighting up both the sky and ground at the same time.
"I was at the fair watching the fireworks," said one witness. "Some rockets flew surprisingly low and exploded close to people. I wondered if that wasn't too near the crowd."
The 10-day Rheinkirmes fair features amusement rides, drone and fireworks shows, and other entertainment, staffed by hundreds along the Rhine's left bank, opposite the city's historic district.
The fair is organised by the St. Sebastianus Rifle Club, which traces its history to the year 1316.