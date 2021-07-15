Police say at least 30 people are missing after homes were washed away during freak flooding in southwest Germany, according to a local broadcaster.

At least six houses collapsed in the country’s western state of Rhineland-Palatinate after heavy rains led to the overflowing of rivers, breaking their blanks and flooding the houses on Wednesday.

About 25 more houses are at risk of collapsing in the district of Schuld bei Adenau in the hilly Eiffel region, local broadcaster SWR said, citing police.

The floods have been described as a once-in-25-years event, and have already seen two firemen drown and the army sent in for emergency evacuation of stranded residents.

The deluge of rain has disrupted rail, road and river transport in Germany’s most populous region.

