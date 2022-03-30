Germany said it has activated the first “early warning” stage of a gas supply emergency, after Russia’s repeated demands that it be paid for energy supplies in rubles.
This is the first of three warning levels flagged by Germany, country’s economy minister and vice-chancellor Robert Habeck said on Wednesday.
It will now entail establishment of a crisis team in his ministry that will monitor the gas supply situation at an increased level.
Mr Habeck said that the measure was taken after Russia indicated it would pass a bill that will seek payment in rubles even as the Group of Seven countries had snubbed this demand earlier on Monday.
Germany’s gas storages are filled to about 25 per cent capacity at present, he said.
More follows
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies