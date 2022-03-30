Germany said it has activated the first “early warning” stage of a gas supply emergency, after Russia’s repeated demands that it be paid for energy supplies in rubles.

This is the first of three warning levels flagged by Germany, country’s economy minister and vice-chancellor Robert Habeck said on Wednesday.

It will now entail establishment of a crisis team in his ministry that will monitor the gas supply situation at an increased level.

Mr Habeck said that the measure was taken after Russia indicated it would pass a bill that will seek payment in rubles even as the Group of Seven countries had snubbed this demand earlier on Monday.

Germany’s gas storages are filled to about 25 per cent capacity at present, he said.

