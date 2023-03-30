Watch live as King Charles continues Germany visit before historic Bundestag address

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as King Charles III continues his visit to Germany on Thursday 30 March.

The monarch is set to address the Bundestag during a trip that will attempt to rebuild some of the European ties damaged by Brexit.

His remarks will mark the first time that a member of the British royal family has spoken to members of Germany’s lower house of parliament while it is in session.

On Wednesday night, Charles pledged to “strengthen the connections” between the two nations while speaking at a banquet at Schloss Bellevue presidential palace in Berlin.

He also spoke in German to say he and Camilla were “deeply touched” by the warm welcome they had received and he praised the “very special” nation.

The King’s visit comes after the postponement of the French leg of his European tour, which was shelved by Emmanuel Macron last Friday after nationwide protests against his retirement age reforms.

