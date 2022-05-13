Germany train attack: Five people injured as knifeman stabs passengers and police probe ‘terror link’
Suspect, 31, overpowered by passengers while travelling on railway in far west of country
German police are investigating after five train passengers were injured in an apparent random knife attack on Friday morning, which detectives said may be linked to Islamist terrorism.
The train was traveling near the city of Aachen, in North Rhine-Westphalia, in the far west of the country, at around 7.40am local time when a man began attacking fellow passengers “randomly and arbitrarily”, state interior minister Herbert Reul said.
An Iraqi-born man has been arrested in relation with the attack.
Police said the 31-year-old suspect had been overpowered by a police officer who happened to be on the train, and two other passengers.
The unnamed officer said: “I was on my way to work, that’s all I can say.”
Five people plus the attacker were wounded but only four needed hospital treatment and were being looked after locally. None of them were said to be in a critical condition but some had sustained cuts to their hands and faces.
Mr Reul said it was a “gruesome crime that was stopped in an enormous act of courage”.
The interior minister added that the suspect was already known to authorities, reportedly since 2017. However, he added that authorities have not confirmed that the suspect had an Islamist motive for the attack.
Photographs from the scene showed officers leading away a man dressed in white overalls, which police said was used to preserve evidence.
There were about 270 passengers on the regional train which was close to Herzogenrath at the time of the attack.
The track has been closed while investigations continue and around 200 officers were at the scene.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies