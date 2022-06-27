Man dead and five hurt after attacker stabs several people in German asylum seeker shelter

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident

Thomas Kingsley
Monday 27 June 2022 10:43
<p> Police and emergency services stand at an asylum seeker shelter after a knife attack in Kressbronn, Germany,</p>

Police and emergency services stand at an asylum seeker shelter after a knife attack in Kressbronn, Germany,

(AP)

One man has been killed and five injured after a knife-wielding attacker stabbed several people in a shelter for asylum seekers in southern Germany, according to reports.

The attacker, reportedly a resident of the shelter, is said to have knocked on the doors of the rooms of the building in Kressbronn, on Lake Constance, on Sunday evening, the dpa agency said.

When residents opened their doors, he is reported to have stabbed them. One man died of his injuries at the scene, one seriously injured man was flown to a hospital, and four other injured people were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Police officers detained a 31-year-old man, whose name was not given in line with German privacy policy, in front of the asylum seekers' shelter.

It's unclear whether the attacker is the man who rioted in the same refugee accommodation in Kressbronn last month, threatening others with a knife.

(AP)

Forensic specialists were investigating the scene on Monday morning.

Mayor Daniel Enzensperger wrote on Facebook that he was shocked by what happened.

Mr Enzensperger wrote: “My thoughts are with the victims and their families. I would like to thank all emergency and rescue services from the police, fire brigade and rescue service.”

