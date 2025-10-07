German mayor fighting for life after being stabbed in ‘abhorrent attack’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The mayor of a town in western Germany has been found with serious stab wounds just days after her election.

Iris Stalzer, 57, was found with life-threatening injuries and several stab wounds to her front and back in her apartment in the North Rhine-Westphalia town, according to reports in Germany.

Ms Stalzer’s 15-year-old adopted son was led away in handcuffs and an evidence-preserving overall. Her daughter, 17, was also in the house at the time.

Investigators said the son’s treatment was "purely to protect evidence", Bild reported. The son told police that his mother had been attacked by several men, Bild said.

A major police operation has now begun in Herdecke, a town of 23,000 people which Ms Stalzer was due to lead from 1 November.

Ms Stalzer was elected as mayor on 28 September. She is a member of the centre-left Social Democrats, the junior party in Germany’s conservative-led national government.

open image in gallery Emergency services and a rescue helicopter are seen after the incident ( (c) Copyright 2025, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten )

Ms Stalzer had dragged herself back into her house after being stabbed around midday, broadcaster WDR reported.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on social media that Ms Stalzer was the victim of an “abhorrent act”.

“We fear for the life of mayor-elect Iris Stalzer and hope for her full recovery,” he wrote on social media.

The leader of the Social Democrats' parliamentary group in Berlin, Matthias Miersch, told reporters that “we heard a few minutes ago that newly elected mayor Iris Stalzer was stabbed in Herdecke”.

“We hope that she survives this terrible act,” he said.

“We can't say anything at the moment about the background,” he added.

open image in gallery Ambulances are seen on a residential street ( (c) Copyright 2025, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten )

Ms Stalzer beat a candidate from Merz's center-right Christian Democrats in a runoff vote to win election.

She is due to take office on 1 November.

Herdecke is a town of about 23,000 people in western Germany's Ruhr region, between the cities of Hagen and Dortmund.

Ms Stalzer's website says that she is married with two teenage children.

It says she has spent almost her whole life in Herdecke and has worked as a lawyer specialising in labour law.