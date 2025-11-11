Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

German police have detained a 49-year-old man accused of asking for donations of cryptocurrency to pay for the assassinations of prominent politicians, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Former German chancellors Angela Merkel and Olaf Scholz were named on a list of 20 people he had issued with “death sentences”, along with former federal ministers, according to Der Spiegel.

The suspect, named only as Martin S., was picked up by elite counter-terror units in Dortmund late on Monday and charged with financing terrorism.

They claim that the Polish-German citizen ran a site on the dark web called “Assassination Politics” where, among other things, private data on famous people was published.

The name is believed to be a reference to a 1995 essay by US anti-government activist Jim Bell, who described a marketplace for anonymous parties to donate money for the assassination of government officials.

open image in gallery Former German chancellor Angela Merkel was said to be among those on a list of people marked with “death sentences” ( AP )

The suspect was also charged with inciting the commission of a serious act of violence endangering the state, and the dangerous dissemination of personal data.

Investigators said they found criminal files and death sentences against public figures, as well as far-right, racist and conspiracy theory content, and instructions on how to make explosives.

Prosecutors didn't identify any of the people on the lists or specify what data was divulged.

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said the investigation into a suspect trying to finance attacks via "a right-wing extremist platform" had been ongoing since June but declined to give further details.

Prosecutors did not address his motive or suggest he was working for a foreign actor.

The suspect was said to have been known to authorities since 2020 due to his behaviour during the Covid lockdowns, according to German news service Tagesschau.

open image in gallery Authorities had been investigating the suspect and his ‘right-wing extremist platform’ since June (file) ( Getty )

He was also said to have been linked to the conspiratorial Reichsbürger movement, who deny the legitimacy of the post-war Federal Republic of Germany.

"The accused will appear before an investigative judge, who will decide whether to issue an arrest warrant," prosecutors said in their statement on Tuesday.

German politicians say that they are increasingly subject to attacks, both verbal and physical, at a time of deepening polarisation.