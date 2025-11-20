Christmas market in Germany opens after last year's deadly attack in the city of Magdeburg

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Christmas market in the German city of Magdeburg opened Thursday, nearly a year after it was the scene of a horrific car-ramming attack that left six people dead.

Five women and a boy died, and many more people were injured in the Dec. 20 attack that lasted just over a minute.

On Thursday morning, more than 140 merchants opened their stalls, selling candles, wool hats, candied almonds, mulled wine and other Christmas treats, German news agency dpa reported. A Ferris wheel and an ice rink promised joy and activity for children and grown-ups alike.

“Expectations are hopeful, naturally with the utmost respect for what happened last year, and we simply hope that people will rediscover their Christmas market," Paul-Gerhard Stieger, the managing director of the Magdeburg Christmas Market GmbH, told RTL Television.

Earlier this month, the suspect in the attack went on trial on murder charges. Taleb al-Abdulmohsen, a 51-year-old Saudi doctor, has been charged with six counts of murder and 338 of attempted murder in the trial at the Magdeburg state court, for which sessions have been scheduled until March. He faces life imprisonment if convicted.

Following discussions about the sufficiency of the market's security earlier this month and a preliminary refusal by state officials to grant approval for the opening, the city and organizers made further improvements to boost safety measures.

The city and the organizers of the market invested at least 250,000 euros (around $290,000) in new security systems, including concrete blocks that are supposed to keep cars from entering the market, dpa reported.

After last year's attack, which investigators have said was carried out with a rented BMW X3 that reached speeds of up to 48 kph (30 mph) during the rampage, there had been criticism that the security precautions were inadequate.

Christmas markets are a huge part of German culture as an annual holiday tradition cherished since the Middle Ages and successfully exported to much of the Western world.