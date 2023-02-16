Watch live as Kamala Harris lands at Munich airport ahead of security conference

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Kamala Harris lands at Munich Airport on Thursday, 16 February.

The US vice president has travelled to Germany for a major European security conference, where she is expected to discuss Washington’s future support for Ukraine as the Russian invasion nears the one-year mark.

Ms Harris’ trip, from Thursday to Saturday, is perhaps her most critical foreign trip since winning the 2020 election.

Ms Harris will also “meet with foreign leaders and continue our intensive diplomatic engagement with allies and partners regarding the war in Ukraine as well as other regional and global issues,” her spokesperson, Kirsten Allen, said.

It comes after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky used a visit to London to renew his calls for aircraft to assist his soldiers in fighting Russian forces.

Ukraine is still waiting on promised longer-range Western missiles and battle tanks as it prepares for a potential new Russian offensive that could begin next week.

