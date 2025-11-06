Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Germany bans one Muslim group and raids two others amid antisemitism claims

The government has accused the banned group of violating basic human rights

Ap Correspondent
Thursday 06 November 2025 13:28 GMT
'Tornado of antisemitism' working through UK, government advisor warns

Germany’s government has banned a Muslim group, accusing it of violating basic human rights.

It has also raided premises connected with two other Muslim groups.

The country’s Interior Ministry said Muslim Interaktiv represented a threat to the country’s constitutional order by promoting antisemitism and discrimination against women and sexual minorities.

It said it promoted Islam as the sole model for the social order and wanted Islamic law to take precedence over German law in the Muslim community.

That included in areas such as the treatment of women.

“We will respond with the full force of the law to anyone who aggressively calls for a caliphate on our streets, incites hatred against the state of Israel and Jews in an intolerable manner, and despises the rights of women and minorities,” German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said.

Police officers carry seized material from an apartment in the Mümmelmannsberg district after a raid in Hamburg
Police officers carry seized material from an apartment in the Mümmelmannsberg district after a raid in Hamburg ((c) Copyright 2025, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten)

The ministry also announced that investigations were underway against two other Muslim groups, Generation Islam and Reality Islam.

“We will not allow organisations such as Muslim Interaktiv to undermine our free society with their hatred, despise our democracy, and attack our country from within,” Mr Dobrindt said.

The ministry said in its statement that the group “is particularly opposed to gender equality and freedom of sexual orientation and gender identity.”

“This expresses an intolerance that is incompatible with democracy and human rights," it added.

Authorities on Wednesday searched seven premises in the northern city of Hamburg, and also conducted searches in 12 premises in Berlin and the central German state of Hesse in connection with the other two groups under investigation.

The government said Muslim Interaktiv sought to indoctrinate as many people as possible and "thus create permanent enemies of the constitution in order to continuously undermine the constitutional order.”

The online presence of Muslim Interaktiv seemed to have been taken down on Wednesday morning and the group could not be reached for comment.

