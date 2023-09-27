For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Germany banned yet another neo-Nazi group and conducted raids at the homes of dozens of its members, according to reports.

The authorities raided the houses of at least 39 members in the early hours on Wednesday after the country’s interior minister Nancy Faeser banned the group “Artgemeinschaft” accused of spreading Nazi ideology.

Across 12 states, at least 26 homes belonging to the members of the group were searched. The authorities said that the group has about 150 members nationwide, including children and adolescents.

“This is another hard blow against right-wing extremism and against the intellectual arsonists who continue to spread Nazi ideologies to this day,” Ms Faeser said.

“This right-wing extremist group has tried to raise new enemies of the constitution with its disgusting indoctrination of children and young people.”

This is the second neo-Nazi group to be banned in about a week. Ms Faeser banned “Hammerskins Deutschland” which had roots in the United States about a week ago.

The Hammerskins Germany is an offshoot of the Hammerskins Nation founded in the United States in 1988, according to the German Interior Ministry.

Local reports said that this organisation held a significant position within Europe’s right-wing extremist sphere. Across the globe, its members identified themselves as “brothers” who embrace a subcultural lifestyle.

As per the ministry’s investigation, the group also regards itself as the vanguard within the right-wing extremist community.

“The ban of the ‘Hammerskins Germany’ is a hard blow against organised right-wing extremism,” Ms Faeser said then. She added that the ban included the association’s regional chapters and its sub-organisation Crew 38.

“With this ban, we are putting an end to the inhumane activities of an internationally active neo-Nazi association in Germany,” she added. “This sends a clear signal against racism and antisemitism.”

The ban on the “Hammerskins Germany” marked the 20th instance of the German Interior Ministry banning a right-wing extremist organisation.

“Right-wing extremism remains the greatest extremist threat to the basic democratic order in Germany,” Ms Faeser said.

Meanwhile, “Artgemeinschaft” reportedly maintains eight regional “fellowships” and “circles of friends”, according to local media. It was reported that their children are brought up according to supposedly pagan customs and Germanic traditions.

The organisation also bears the nickname “Germanic Religious Community of Essential Life” and describes itself as the “largest pagan community in Germany”, according to local reports. It was founded in 1951.

Additional reporting with agencies