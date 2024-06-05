German right-wing politician stabbed days after policeman killed at anti-Islam rally

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A right-wing politician was stabbed in the German city of Mannheim on Tuesday night, according to reports.

Heinrich Koch, a local council candidate for Alternative for Germany (AfD), was attacked with a knife after he confronted someone pulling posters down in the city centre.

AfD state chairman Markus Frohnmaier said the party was “shocked and dismayed” over the stabbing.

The incident comes just days after a 29-year-old police officer was killed in another stabbing during an anti-Islam demonstration in the city.

A 25-year-old knifeman rampaged through an anti-Islam rally held by Pax Europa on Friday last week.

German news site Bild showed a video in which the bearded attacker was shot as he stabbed a policeman in the neck from behind.

The officer was bent over and appeared to be helping another person at the time. Moments before, the video shows the attacker wrestling with a man on the ground and swinging wildly with a knife as others try to pull him off.

German interior minister Nancy Faeser called Islamist extremism a “great danger”.

“I would like to thank the police officers who intervened immediately and the doctors and paramedics who are fighting for the lives of the victims of this terrible crime,” said the minister.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz, posting on X, said images of the attack were “terrible” and his thoughts were with the victims.

“Violence is absolutely unacceptable in our democracy. The perpetrator must be severely punished,” he said.