Watch as German Red Army Faction militant flown to jail after decades-long search

Oliver Browning
Thursday 07 March 2024 11:35
Watch as an alleged German Red Army Faction militant is flown to jail after a decades-long search on Thursday 7 March.

Last month, fugitive Daniela Klette was arrested by police after more than 30 years in hiding.

The 65-year-old was tracked down in the Berlin district of Kreuzberg.

Ms Klette is renowned for allegedly being part of the far-left armed group which terrorised Germany for decades.

She is accused of participating in a string of robberies between 1999 and 2016 after the Red Army Faction was disbanded.

Ms Klette is also suspected of robbery and attempted murder together with two other suspected ex-members of the group who remain on the run, Ernst-Volker Staub and Burkhard Garweg.

Police confirmed her identity using fingerprints and she did not resist arrest.

Ms Klette was found after a tip-off from the public in November 2023.

The Red Army Faction, which emerged from German student protests against the Vietnam War, killed 34 people and injured hundreds.

The group launched a violent campaign against what members considered US imperialism and capitalist oppression of workers. It declared itself disbanded in 1998.

