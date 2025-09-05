Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Search underway after teacher stabbed at German school

The police operation is ongoing

Friederike Heine
Friday 05 September 2025 10:35 BST
Comments

A police operation is underway after a teacher was injured in a stabbing attack at a vocational college in the German city of Essen.

Police, who issued a statement on X on Friday, did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

German newspaper Bild reported that a pupil suspected in the stabbing was at large.

The report said it was unclear whether other people had been injured in the attack.

This is a breaking story, more to come...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in