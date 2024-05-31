For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A knifeman attacked and stabbed several people during a political rally in the southwestern German city of Mannheim on Friday, police said.

The crime spree unfolded shortly after 11.30am during an event being held by the Citizens’ Movement Pax Europa (BPE), which advocates against the ‘Islamisation’ of Europe.

Police shot at the attacker, who was also injured during the incident which unfolded on the Marktplatz, a square in the downtown area.

In a statement, police said that they couldn’t immediately give any information on the severity of the injuries but said there was no longer any danger to the public.

German newspaper Bild reported that a video had emerged showing a knifeman attacking people before being shot by an armed officer.

“There is currently a major police operation on the market square in Mannheim,” local police said in a statement.

“A rescue helicopter is also in use. No further information can be provided at this time.”

