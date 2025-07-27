Several people killed after train crash in southwestern Germany – reports

Several people were killed when a passenger train derailed in southwestern Germany near the town of Biberach, close to the border with France, German media reported on Sunday, citing security sources.
Police in Stuttgart, who were cited by media in initial reports of the crash, were not immediately available for comment. A picture published in German media showed carriages had left the tracks and rolled over.
Federal police told dpa that the severity of the injuries was not immediately clear.
