Giorgia Meloni has been sworn in as the new prime minister of Italy, becoming the country’s first female leader and heading its first far-right government since the Second World War.
The leader of the nationalist Brothers of Italy party took her oath of office at the presidential palace on Saturday alongside her cabinet team, which she had named a day earlier.
"I swear to be faithful to the republic," the 45-year-old said under the chandeliers of a frescoed chamber. She shook hands with president Sergio Mattarella at the oath-taking ceremony for her government — Italy’s 12th this century.
Ms Meloni also pledged to act “in the exclusive interests of the nation”.
The pledge was signed by the far-right leader and countersigned by president Mattarella.
It comes after her party came out on top in Italy’s national election last month, with her government propped up by junior coalition parties led by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi and former interior minister Matteo Salvini.
More follows
