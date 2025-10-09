Man who raped Gisèle Pelicot has prison sentence increased to 10 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A French appeals court has handed a stiffer 10-year prison sentence to the only man who challenged his conviction for raping Gisèle Pelicot while she was drugged and unconscious, French media reported on Thursday.

Husamettin Dogan, a 44-year-old construction worker, had been sentenced to nine years in prison in the first drugging-and-rape trial last year. This initial proceeding riveted France and saw Ms Pelicot become a global icon against sexual violence. The appeals jury, which delivered the increased sentence, comprised three judges and ordinary citizens, contrasting with the five judges who presided over Dogan's first trial.

Significantly, the 50 other men convicted last December did not appeal the landmark verdict. Among them was Dominique Pelicot, Gisèle Pelicot’s ex-husband, who drugged her food and drink to render her unconscious. He then offered her to strangers met online between 2011 and 2020, filming these horrific assaults.

Dogan was tried on charges of aggravated rape by administering substances that impair judgment or self-control — an offense punishable by up to 20 years in prison. The prosecutor in the appeal case asked for a 12-year sentence, French media reported from the courthouse in Nimes, southern France.

"One cannot, in 2025, think that because she said nothing, that she agreed. Because that kind of thinking belongs to another era!” the prosecutor told the court, according to Le Monde newspaper.

open image in gallery ( AFP/Getty )

Dogan had denied that he intended to rape Pelicot and argued that he was deceived by Dominique Pelicot.

Dominique Pelicot was found guilty on all charges and sentenced to 20 years in prison, which was the maximum possible. He admitted his role and did not appeal.

Sentences ranged from three to 15 years imprisonment for the other convicted men. One of them was convicted of drugging and raping his own wife with Dominique Pelicot’s help.

The trial drew international attention after Gisèle Pelicot opposed a closed hearing, a demand made by several defendants. The court sided with her. Her courage inspired campaigners against sexual and sexist violence and the shocking case spurred a national reckoning over rape culture in France.

The evidence included stomach-churning homemade videos of rapes and assaults that Dominique Pelicot filmed in the couple’s home in the small Provence town of Mazan and elsewhere.

Civil proceedings in the southern French city of Avignon are due in November to settle damages owed to Gisèle Pelicot and her family, to be paid jointly by the convicted men.