Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Gisele Pelicot ‘overwhelmed’ after personal letter of support from Queen

The Queen commended the French rape survivors ‘extraordinary dignity and courage’

Related: Gisèle Pelicot speaks for first time after historic mass rape trial verdict

French rape survivor Gisele Pelicot has expressed being "overwhelmed" after receiving a personal letter of support from Queen Camilla, following her ex-husband’s conviction. The Queen, a long-time campaigner against domestic violence and sexual abuse, commended Ms Pelicot’s "extraordinary dignity and courage" in the correspondence.

Ms Pelicot’s former husband, Dominique Pelicot, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for drugging and raping her, and for allowing other men to assault her while she was unconscious. This horrific abuse spanned nearly a decade.

He had recruited other men in an online chatroom to rape her while she was unconscious; 47 of them were found guilty of rape, two found guilty of attempted rape and two guilty of sexual assault. They were jailed for a total of 428 years.

Extracts of her book, A Hymn to Life: Shame Has to Change Sides, written with journalist Judith Perrignon, and published by French newspaper Le Monde, explain how her then-husband had been summoned by police after a supermarket security guard caught him secretly taking video up women’s skirts.

Gisele Pelicot leaves the courthouse for a break during the appeals trial in the case of a man challenging his conviction, less than a year after the landmark verdict in a drugging and rape trial that shook France
Gisele Pelicot leaves the courthouse for a break during the appeals trial in the case of a man challenging his conviction, less than a year after the landmark verdict in a drugging and rape trial that shook France (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

The 73-year-old bravely waived her right to anonymity, asserting that shame should fall upon her abusers, not herself. A trial in Avignon, concluding in December 2024, saw 50 men convicted of rape or sexual offences.

In her letter, Queen Camilla told Ms Pelicot: "I very much wanted to write to express my heartfelt admiration for the courage, grace and dignity with which you have faced the horrific crimes committed against you."

Speaking to BBC Newsnight, Ms Pelicot described the letter as an "honour," adding: "I was overwhelmed that the Queen could send me this letter. Although my words touched the whole world, I wasn’t expecting a letter from the Court of England. I felt moved and very honoured that she had become aware of what had happened to me. I am grateful to her."

Queen Camilla has dedicated her royal charity work to supporting victims of sexual assault. Last year, she praised the "brilliant" efforts of health workers and staff at a specialist centre in Exeter, which she officially opened.

She previously championed the idea of washbags for those attacked, an initiative recently revived. In an ITV documentary, she vowed to "keep trying" to end domestic violence "until I am able to no more."

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in