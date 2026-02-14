Gisele Pelicot ‘overwhelmed’ after personal letter of support from Queen

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

French rape survivor Gisele Pelicot has expressed being "overwhelmed" after receiving a personal letter of support from Queen Camilla, following her ex-husband’s conviction. The Queen, a long-time campaigner against domestic violence and sexual abuse, commended Ms Pelicot’s "extraordinary dignity and courage" in the correspondence.

Ms Pelicot’s former husband, Dominique Pelicot, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for drugging and raping her, and for allowing other men to assault her while she was unconscious. This horrific abuse spanned nearly a decade.

He had recruited other men in an online chatroom to rape her while she was unconscious; 47 of them were found guilty of rape, two found guilty of attempted rape and two guilty of sexual assault. They were jailed for a total of 428 years.

Extracts of her book, A Hymn to Life: Shame Has to Change Sides, written with journalist Judith Perrignon, and published by French newspaper Le Monde, explain how her then-husband had been summoned by police after a supermarket security guard caught him secretly taking video up women’s skirts.

Gisele Pelicot leaves the courthouse for a break during the appeals trial in the case of a man challenging his conviction, less than a year after the landmark verdict in a drugging and rape trial that shook France ( AP Photo/Lewis Joly )

The 73-year-old bravely waived her right to anonymity, asserting that shame should fall upon her abusers, not herself. A trial in Avignon, concluding in December 2024, saw 50 men convicted of rape or sexual offences.

In her letter, Queen Camilla told Ms Pelicot: "I very much wanted to write to express my heartfelt admiration for the courage, grace and dignity with which you have faced the horrific crimes committed against you."

Speaking to BBC Newsnight, Ms Pelicot described the letter as an "honour," adding: "I was overwhelmed that the Queen could send me this letter. Although my words touched the whole world, I wasn’t expecting a letter from the Court of England. I felt moved and very honoured that she had become aware of what had happened to me. I am grateful to her."

Queen Camilla has dedicated her royal charity work to supporting victims of sexual assault. Last year, she praised the "brilliant" efforts of health workers and staff at a specialist centre in Exeter, which she officially opened.

She previously championed the idea of washbags for those attacked, an initiative recently revived. In an ITV documentary, she vowed to "keep trying" to end domestic violence "until I am able to no more."