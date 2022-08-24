Go-karting event for prisoners was a mistake, French governor admits
Outrage over ‘rehabilitation’ event led ministers to launch inquiry
The governor of a French prison has admitted to an “error of judgement” after holding a go-karting event for prisoners.
Images of the racing inmates at Fresnes prison sent ripples through French politics, putting pressure on the Justice Department to explain why ministers signed off on the idea.
The go-karting was part of a day of activities at France’s second-largest jail based on an adventure-based reality TV show called Koh-Lanta. Other events on the day included swimming, a tug-of-war and an obstacle course.
“Had I known there’d be a go-karting contest, I would have imposed a very clear ban,” said justice minister Eric Dupond-Moretti, who ordered an investigation after a video of the event was posted online by event organisers last week.
Right-wing politicians were outraged. “Our prisons are not holiday camps where inmates and guards become friends,” French politician Eric Ciotti of the conservative party Les Republicains was quoted in national newspapers as saying.
“Where is the respect for the victims and their families who see these criminals having fun while they serve their sentences? Where is the fear of punishment?”
It later emerged that two of the inmates who took part in some of the activities were serving sentences for murder and rape.
After this became known, the event organisers removed the video from YouTube. Djibril Drame, an organiser from Fresnes town, said in a statement that it was made clear to the prison that no one could take part in the event if they had committed a violent offence.
A nine-page report on the incident published on Tuesday by the Justice Department stated that the ministry had given permission without details of go-karting or the use of a pool.
Mr Dupond-Moretti said the event was the idea of the organisers and Fresnes governor Jimmy Delliste, who wanted a “moment of fraternal commitment” for inmates, staff and locals.
The justice minister said he approved of the event in the spirit of rehabilitating prisoners but did consider go-karting to be a step too far.
He said he would outline new boundaries for rehabilitation events in prisons. French media reported that Fresnes had previously held sporting and cultural events, including a concert with the Radio France Philharmonic Orchestra in April.
Despite the investigation’s findings, Le Figaro newspaper said the event had been approved at the highest level and a Justice Department official signed off on the video of the go-karting.
President Emmanuel Macron welcomed his minister’s plan to set new rules for rehabilitation events, saying: “The minister of justice is right to remind [prison authorities] of what should and should not be done.”
“The prison sentence has a meaning in society, it is not the same as exclusion from everything, it is intended to allow for rehabilitation.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies