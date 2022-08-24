Go-karting event for prisoners was a mistake, French governor admits

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The governor of a French prison has admitted to an “error of judgement” after holding a go-karting event for prisoners.

Images of the racing inmates at Fresnes prison sent ripples through French politics, putting pressure on the Justice Department to explain why ministers signed off on the idea.

The go-karting was part of a day of activities at France’s second-largest jail based on an adventure-based reality TV show called Koh-Lanta. Other events on the day included swimming, a tug-of-war and an obstacle course.

Footage of the event sparked outrage (Djibril942/YouTube)

“Had I known there’d be a go-karting contest, I would have imposed a very clear ban,” said justice minister Eric Dupond-Moretti, who ordered an investigation after a video of the event was posted online by event organisers last week.

Right-wing politicians were outraged. “Our prisons are not holiday camps where inmates and guards become friends,” French politician Eric Ciotti of the conservative party Les Republicains was quoted in national newspapers as saying.

“Where is the respect for the victims and their families who see these criminals having fun while they serve their sentences? Where is the fear of punishment?”

It later emerged that two of the inmates who took part in some of the activities were serving sentences for murder and rape.

After this became known, the event organisers removed the video from YouTube. Djibril Drame, an organiser from Fresnes town, said in a statement that it was made clear to the prison that no one could take part in the event if they had committed a violent offence.

A nine-page report on the incident published on Tuesday by the Justice Department stated that the ministry had given permission without details of go-karting or the use of a pool.

Mr Dupond-Moretti said the event was the idea of the organisers and Fresnes governor Jimmy Delliste, who wanted a “moment of fraternal commitment” for inmates, staff and locals.

Event organisers took the video down after it became known that participants included a rapist and a murderer (Djibril942/YouTube)

The justice minister said he approved of the event in the spirit of rehabilitating prisoners but did consider go-karting to be a step too far.

He said he would outline new boundaries for rehabilitation events in prisons. French media reported that Fresnes had previously held sporting and cultural events, including a concert with the Radio France Philharmonic Orchestra in April.

Despite the investigation’s findings, Le Figaro newspaper said the event had been approved at the highest level and a Justice Department official signed off on the video of the go-karting.

President Emmanuel Macron welcomed his minister’s plan to set new rules for rehabilitation events, saying: “The minister of justice is right to remind [prison authorities] of what should and should not be done.”

“The prison sentence has a meaning in society, it is not the same as exclusion from everything, it is intended to allow for rehabilitation.”