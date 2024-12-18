Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Google Street View may have solved murder mystery as man pictured shoving ‘corpse’ into car boot

The images also led police to the remains of a missing man a 12-minute drive away

Alex Croft
Wednesday 18 December 2024 17:04 GMT
Comments
Images of the car, and a man loading a body-shaped package in the boot, have led police to making two arrests over a man’s disappearance
Images of the car, and a man loading a body-shaped package in the boot, have led police to making two arrests over a man’s disappearance (Google Street View)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

Chilling images on Google Street View of a person appearing to load a body bag into the back of a car have provided Spanish police with a “decisive” clue over the disappearance of man.

The case of a Cuban man who was reported missing a year ago in the north-central Spanish municipality of Tajueco was being investigated for more than a year.

But now images captured by passing Google Maps camera car showing a man standing over a body-shaped package in the boot of a red car have potentially provided police with a breakthrough.

Other images show a man at the top of a street pushing a wheelbarrow with a large white package, while others show the quiet streets of the Spanish town.

Spanish police have said the pictures are a “decisive” clue in case, with detectives reportedly launching a murder investigation and arresting two people in connection with the man’s death.

One man is seen bending over a body-shaped package in the car boot in the image captured for Google Maps
One man is seen bending over a body-shaped package in the car boot in the image captured for Google Maps (Google Street View)

The images, which have gone viral online, have also helped officers locate the body of the man, known only as JLPO and thought to be aged 33.

Police discovered the victim’s dismembered remains, including his torso, buried in the cemetery of Andaluz, a 12-minute drive from where the image was taken, Spanish media has reported.

Another angle shows a man pushing a large white package in a wheelbarrow
Another angle shows a man pushing a large white package in a wheelbarrow (Google Street View)

The two arrested are reported to be the wife of the dead man and a bar worker in Tajueco.

Investigators have discovered that the pair had been living together, Todo Alicante reported.

According to El Pais, police are still investigating the case - and it appears neither have yet appeared charged before a court.

“My goodness, the things that happen in the villages,” one worker in the cemetery told El Pais after being shown the pictures from Google Maps.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in