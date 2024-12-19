Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Chilling images on Google Street View of a person appearing to load a body bag into the back of a car have provided Spanish police with a “decisive” clue over the disappearance of a man.

The case of a Cuban man who was reported missing a year ago in the north-central Spanish municipality of Tajueco was being investigated for more than a year.

But now images captured by a Google Maps camera car showing a man standing over a body-shaped package in the boot of a red car have potentially provided police with a breakthrough.

Other images show a man at the top of a street pushing a wheelbarrow with a large white package, while others show the quiet streets of the Spanish town.

Spanish police have said the pictures are a “decisive” clue in the case, with detectives reportedly launching a murder investigation and arresting two people in connection with the man’s death.

open image in gallery One man is seen bending over a body-shaped package in the car boot in the image captured for Google Maps ( Google Street View )

The images, which have gone viral online, have also helped officers locate the body of the man, known only as JLPO and thought to be aged 33.

Police discovered the victim’s dismembered remains, including his torso, buried in the cemetery of Andaluz, a 12-minute drive from where the image was taken, Spanish media has reported.

The two arrested are reported to be the wife of the dead man and a bar worker in Tajueco.

open image in gallery Another angle shows a man pushing a large white package in a wheelbarrow ( Google Street View )

Investigators have discovered that the pair had been living together, Todo Alicante reported.

According to El Pais, police are still investigating the case and it appears neither have yet appeared charged before a court.

“My goodness, the things that happen in the villages,” one worker in the cemetery told El Pais after being shown the pictures from Google Maps.